Salida police officers arrested Phillip William Morrow, 48, of Salida, Oct. 1, on a charge of violation of a protection order. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Adam Patrick Merrit, 36 of Salida, was arrested Sept. 30 on charges of driving a vehicle when license under restraint (denied), driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both, driving a vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 or more, and flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice, He was held in lieu of $1,500 bail.
Daniel Steven Lyall, 45, of Salida, was arrested Sept. 28 on charges of indecent exposure and flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $3,500 bail.
Sheila Marie Dimmit, 43, of Salida, was arrested Sept. 28 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Kayla Ann Samora, 28, of Salida, was arrested Sept. 27 on charges of unlawful use of a controlled substance and violation of a protection order. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Tyler Gene Maxwell, 35, of Salida, was arrested Sept. 27 on charges of obstructing a peace officer, police animal or fireman and four counts of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice, theft, criminal possession of a forged instrument, forgery and unauthorized used of a financial transaction device – $750-$2,000. He was held in lieu of $25,750 bail.
Ricky Deluna, 43 of Alamosa, was arrested Sept. 27 on charges of third-degree criminal trespass and theft. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Diana M. Cedillo, 51, of Nathrop, was arrested Sept. 27 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice, She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Eduardo Gutierrez, 27, of Denver, was arrested Sept. 26 on a charge of theft. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Kaitlin Cheyenne Kirkland, 22, of Buena Vista, was arrested Sept. 25 on three charges of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $1,800 bail.
Taylor Marie Rocke, 26, of Wheat Ridge, was arrested Sept. 25 on charges of domestic violence and harassment with strikes, shoves or kicks. She was held without bond.
Dylan Jay Maurstad, 24, of Salida, was arrested Sept. 24 on charges of assault in the second degree – strangulation and domestic violence. He was held without bond.
Brian Carroll McPike, 56, of Gunnison, was arrested Sept. 23 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Peter Edward Cakmis, 24, of Lady Lake, Fla., was arrested Sept. 21 on a charge of third-degree simple assault. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Tyler Steven Emsley, 26, of Denver, was arrested Sept. 21 on a charge of third-degree simple assault. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Wendy Jeanette Pearce, 51, of Buena Vista, was arrested Sept. 21 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Phillip William Morrow, 48. of Salida, was arrested Sept. 20 on charges of false imprisonment, harassment with strikes shoves or kicks, violation of a protection order and third-degree simple assault. He was held in lieu of $3,000 bail.
Kristen Amanda Scanga, 21, of Nathrop, was arrested Sept. 19 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Thomas Keith Price, 38, of Salida, was arrested Sept. 19 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.