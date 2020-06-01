Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Ernest Lugene Williams, 41, of Buena Vista May 24 on charges of simple assault and domestic violence. He was held without bond.
Justin Harrison Determan, 34, Nathrop, was arrested May 19 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Chelsea Cecilia Mathers, 31, Englewood, was arrested May 19 on a charge of driving under the influence. She was released on a summons.
Jordan Hansen, 38, Buena Vista, was arrested May 18 on charges of domestic violence, harassment and two counts of child abuse. He was held without bond.
Tony Gene Veatch, 40, Salida, was arrested May 20 on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a summons.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 719-539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
