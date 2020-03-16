Salida police officers arrested Jason Moreland, 40, Salida, March 3 on charges of fugitive of justice, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Stardust Lamm, 32, Salida, was arrested March 2 on a charge of theft. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Karmen Cole, 31, Salida, was arrested March 1 on a charge of fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $1,500 bail.
Larae Bradbury, 55, Salida, was arrested Feb. 28 on charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol, drugs or both, driving with blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more and leaving scene without providing required information after striking unattended vehicle or property. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Michael Burns, 22, Salida, was arrested Feb. 28 on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and sexual assault. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail on the first charge and without bond on the second.
Stephen Carpenter, 32, Salida, was arrested Feb. 26 on two charges of second-degree criminal trespass. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Richard Young, 43, Salida, was arrested Feb. 25 on charges of failure to appear and three counts of fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail on the first charge, $1,000 bail on the second, $1,500 bail on the third and $5,000 bail on the fourth.
Kimberly Reece, 44, Salida, was arrested Feb. 24 on charges of driving vehicle while license was under restraint, operating an uninsured motor vehicle on a public roadway, vehicle not equipped with tail lights as required and driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or both. She was held in lieu of $3,000 bail.
Kristen Edelman, 50, Salida, was arrested Feb. 24 on a charge of fugitive of justice. She was held without bond.
Tavin Conway, 22, Salida, was arrested Feb. 23 on a charge of fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Miranda Harris, 23, Salida, was arrested Feb. 23 on charges of domestic violence and violation of a protection order. She was held without bond.
Charles Stephens, 30, Englewood, was arrested Feb. 22 on charges of failure to stop as required at a stop sign, drinking from an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more and vehicle not equipped with turn signals as required. He was held without bond. He was also charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Wade Swift, 43, Salida, was arrested Feb. 22 on a charge of failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
James McDonald, 53, Salida, was arrested Feb. 20 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Edwin McAdoo, 61, Salida, was arrested Feb. 20 on a charge of fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
James Clark, 49, Poncha Springs, was arrested Feb. 19 on a charge of fugitive of justice. No bond was set.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
