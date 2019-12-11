by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Charges of criminal mischief, domestic violence and harassment in a public place have been dismissed or dropped for Zechariah James Papp, manager of Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field.
Papp was arrested Nov. 9.
The domestic violence charge had already been dropped from the original charges, and the remaining charges were dismissed Tuesday in Chaffee County Court.
