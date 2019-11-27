The Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and 91 law enforcement agencies statewide are ramping up DUI enforcement for the Thanksgiving holiday season through Monday.
The effort is part of CDOT’s ongoing The Heat Is On campaign to enforce Colorado DUI and driving-while-ability-impaired laws and reduce the number of injuries and fatalities caused by impaired drivers in Colorado, a press release stated.
Last year, law enforcement agencies arrested 593 impaired drivers during the 10-day Thanksgiving enforcement period.
During the Thanksgiving time period four out of the five road fatalities involved an alcohol-impaired driver.
“Impaired drivers put all roadway users at risk and jeopardize CDOT’s core mission to reduce the rate and severity of crashes on Colorado roads,” Shoshana Lew, CDOT executive director, said. “Law enforcement agencies will closely monitor roads across the state during these enforcement campaigns to ensure everyone gets home safely.”
CDOT urges Colorado residents and visiting drivers to plan ahead and arrange a sober ride home if you choose to drink.
“We urge people to travel safely and designate a sober driver,” Matthew Packard, Colorado State Patrol chief, said. The four alcohol-driving related deaths on Colorado roads last Thanksgiving is four too many.”
The Thanksgiving enforcement period and DUI-prevention campaign support CDOT’s Whole System – Whole Safety initiative to reduce traffic injuries and deaths. Last year, 209 passenger vehicle fatalities occurred on Colorado roads involving impaired drivers, accounting for more than one-third of all traffic fatalities in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.