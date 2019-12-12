Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Joshua Mark Holland, 28, of Pocomoke City, Maryland, Dec. 8 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $200 bail.
Franklin Seth Matthews, 37, Nathrop, was arrested Dec. 7 on a charge of violating a restraining order. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Emery Lee Bennett, 28, Sundance, Wyoming, was arrested Dec. 5 on charges of child abuse, domestic violence and harassment. He was held without bond.
Jason Dean Stahley, 25, Salida, was arrested Dec. 4 on a Bexar County, Texas, warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Heath Allen Warner, 43, Salida, was arrested Dec. 4 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Ashley David Bednarek, 45, Salida, was arrested Dec. 4 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
David Hunter Lupo, 23, Buena Vista, was arrested Dec. 4 on a Mesa County warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Ashlin Dakota Sabatino, 21, Salida, was arrested Dec. 4 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. She was held without bond.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.