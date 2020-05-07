by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Bond hearings for three defendants arrested in an alleged carjacking incident April 18 were set over to May 20 due to communications glitches and the fact that defense attorneys had not had a chance to review discovery in the cases.
Attorneys Chip Cutler and Magdalena Rosa raised the issue of a communications problem that prevented them from communicating with their clients Danny DeHerrera and Joe Aragon in the Chaffee County Detention Center.
Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy said he had heard the communications issue had been resolved by CenturyLink by the afternoon.
Cutler, Rosa and Riley Selleck, representing Desirea Montano, also cited not having had a chance to review discovery and discuss it with their clients.
Deputy District Attorney Brian Andris said much of the discovery, which includes more than 150 photos, body camera video and 150-200 pages of documentation, had been filed and was available for review.
A decision on a motion made by Andris involving DNA collection was also put on hold until May 20.
