by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Hunter Hyde, who pleaded guilty to criminal attempt to commit sexual assault in the June 2018 attempted assault of a Buena Vista woman, was sentenced to five years supervised probation Tuesday by 11th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy.
Testimony from Detective Robin Burgess of the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office included production of the firearm and the Taser used in the incident and a demonstration of the crackling noise the victim would have heard when threatened with the Taser.
The victim and her parents addressed the court about the negative effect the incident has had on their lives.
The victim said she doesn’t feel safe very often and is anxious around men and strangers, which makes socializing and group work difficult in college.
Her father said the experience has changed the way he raises his younger children.
Hyde’s grandmother Connie Marinucci also spoke and offered her “sincere apology” to the victim’s family and expressed her hope that her grandson could grow to become a better person.
Because a psychosexual evaluation and presentencing evaluation indicated Hyde to be a low risk to reoffend, Murphy sentenced him to supervised probation with several conditions, including monitored sobriety, continuation of mental health therapy, registration as a sex offender and no firearms, Tasers or knives.
Because Hyde had already spent 190 days in confinement, no additional jail time was imposed.
Murphy cautioned Hyde that he was on a “very short leash” and if he were to fail at probation, he would be back in court and facing prison time.
Following the sentencing, the victim’s mother said the experience had really changed the way their family sees the world.
