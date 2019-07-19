Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Ricky E. Meade, 44, of Golden July 14 on a charge of violating a restraining order. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Tammy Lynn Tolliver, 40, Buena Vista, was arrested July 14 on charges of second-degree burglary: forced entry – residence, theft, criminal mischief – private and first-degree criminal trespass. She was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Devon Michael Norby, 29, Salida, was arrested July 12 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Shaun Robert Christiansen, 37, Buena Vista, was arrested July 12 on charges of felony menacing, criminal mischief – private and harassment. He was held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Ramsey Douglas, 58, Buena Vista, was arrested July 12 on a charge of violating a restraining order. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Issac Maestas, 52, Salida, was arrested July 10 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Tammy Lynn Tolliver, 40, Buena Vista, was arrested July 9 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Dylan Jacobs Phelps, 22, Salida, was arrested July 10 on a charge of criminal possession of an ID. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Justin Scott Gardunio, 27, Salida, was arrested July 9 on a warrant charging failure to comply or pay. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Larry William Sandoval, 59, Antonito, was arrested July 9 on a charge of violation of bail bond conditions. He was held in lieu of $3,000 bail.
Ryan Allan Munoz, 29, Denver, was arrested July 9 on charges of criminal mischief – private, possession of contraband in the first degree and first-degree introducing contraband.
Jose Solis, 28, Aurora, was arrested July 8 on a warrant charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
