Salida police officers arrested Joshua Mullins, 34, Salida, April 13 on charges of first-degree criminal trespass, criminal mischief and aggravated motor vehicle theft. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Christopher Matthews, 30, Salida, was arrested April 12 on charges of criminal mischief, domestic violence, harassment with insults, taunts and challenges and obstruction of telephone service. He was held without bond.
James Clark, 49, Salida, was arrested April 8 on charges of first-degree criminal trespass – theft from vehicle, aggravated motor vehicle theft, violation of a protection order and second-degree burglary. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Franklin Phelps, 27, Salida, was arrested April 7 on a charge of fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Patrick Mulhern, 37, Salida, was arrested April 6 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or both and driving while license was under restraint. He was held without bond.
Alicia Velasquez, 43, Salida, was arrested April 4 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or both and driving while license was under restraint. She was held without bond.
Cordera Myers, 31, Salida, was arrested March 31 on charges of third-degree simple assault, knowing and reckless child abuse, domestic violence, harassment with strikes, shoves or kicks and violation of a protection order. She was held without bond on those charges. She was also charged with fugitive of justice, and was held in lieu of $1,000 bail on that charge.
Roslyn Garcia, 35, Alamosa, was arrested March 24 on a charge of second-degree burglary. She was held without bond.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 719-539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.