Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Joshua Burley Mullins, 34, of Salida Oct. 6 on a warrant charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Richard Avery Young, 43, Salida, was arrested Oct. 5 on warrant charging two counts of fugitive of justice and failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $3,000 bail.
Kyle Robert Cunningham, 26, Pensacola, Florida, was arrested Oct. 5 on charges of false imprisonment – abduct no ransom or assault, domestic violence and harassment. He was held without bond.
Shannon Wayne Vannucci, 43, Salida, was arrested Oct. 3 on warrants charging fugitive of justice and failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $1,300 bail.
Mark Anthony Foukes, 57, Dillon, was arrested Oct. 1 on a charge of probation violation. He was held without bond.
Kayla Ann Samora, 28, Salida, was arrested Sept. 30 on warrants charging two counts of failure to comply or pay. She was held in lieu of $500 bail for one count and without bond for the other.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
