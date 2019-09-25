Salida police officers arrested Mack Joseph Hill, 23, of Salida Sept. 18 on charges of driving a vehicle when license under restraint – suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, first-degree criminal trespass – theft from a vehicle and second-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft. He was held in lieu of a total of $6,000 bail.
Devan Cheyne Scouden, 28, Montrose, was arrested Sept. 17 on charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer, police animal or fireman. He was held in lieu of $750 bail.
Zane Lucas Mumma, 35, Salida, was arrested Sept. 17 on a charge of driving a vehicle when license revoked as a habitual offender. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Stardust Angelene Lamm, 31, of Colorado Springs was arrested Sept. 14 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Joshua Quinn Gidley, 43, Broomfield, was arrested Sept. 14 on charges of driving a vehicle when license expired one year or less, mandatory or voluntary restricted license following alcohol convictions, operating a vehicle with defective or missing headlamps and driving a vehicle while ability impaired by alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Andre Michael Sanchez, 21, Salida, was arrested Sept. 11 on a charge of fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Clinton Warren James, 46, Salida, was arrested Sept. 11, on a charge of false reporting to authorities. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Rebecca Grace Archuletta, 63, Camp Verde, Arizona, was arrested Sept. 10 on charges of driving a vehicle while license under restraint – suspended, driving a vehicle with blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more, failure to drive in a single lane – weaving and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. She was held in lieu of $4,000 bail.
Jeffrey Lawrence LaValle, 52, Buena Vista, was arrested Sept. 10 on a charge of fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Leann Fay Hunter, 60, Salida, was arrested Sept. 9 on charges of criminal mischief, resisting arrest and first-degree aggravated assault of a police official with a weapon. She was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Kristen Amanda Scanga, 21, Nathrop, was arrested Sept. 9 on charges of theft and second-degree burglary. She was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Kelly Jay Rounsaville, 51, Salida, was arrested Sept. 8 on a charge of fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Rachael Ann Derke, 37, Salida, was arrested Sept. 5 on a charge of fugitive of justice. No bail was set.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
