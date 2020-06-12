Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Rachel Maree Jimenez, 30, of Buena Vista June 4 on charges of aggravated assault of a police official – strong arm. She was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Jonathan A. Walsh, 40, Owensville, Ohio, was arrested June 3 on charges of criminal mischief – private, child abuse, domestic violence and harassment. He was held without bond.
Nancy Lynn Bailey, 40, Buena Vista, was arrested June 1 on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol (per se), stopping, standing or parking prohibited in specified places and open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle. She was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Elijah James Leask, 20, Salida, was arrested June 6 on charges of simple assault, domestic violence, violation of a restraining order and failure to comply or pay. He was held without bond.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
