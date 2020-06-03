by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Buena Vista police are seeking Ashley David Bednarek, 45, of Salida on charges of burglary and possession of weapons by a previous offender, a Monday press release stated.
A warrant was issued for Bednarek’s arrest following the arrest of Luke Anthony Scott Determan, 30, on similar charges after an investigation into a November burglary in which several firearms were stolen.
Determan was arrested April 16, Sgt. Sam Livingston of Buena Vista Police Department reported.
A BVPD press release stated Bednarek remained at large as of Monday.
To provide information about Bednarek, call the Chaffee County Crime Stoppers hotline at 719-539-5299. Anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of Bednarek is eligible for a reward. Callers remain anonymous.
