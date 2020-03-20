by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
Two juveniles were arrested in Poncha Springs Wednesday following a high-speed chase in a tan Toyota RAV4 taken in an armed carjacking from Albuquerque, New Mexico, Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson said.
About 5:15 p.m. the Chaffee County Communications Center received information that a stolen credit card was being used by the two juveniles, a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, at the Salida McDonald’s restaurant. Albuquerque law enforcement reported they believed the pair to be armed with an axe and a possible handgun.
Johnson said officers responded but where unable to locate the vehicle at McDonald’s, but shortly afterwards found it near the Salida Laundromat. The suspect refused to pull over for law enforcement and headed west on U.S. 50 toward Poncha Springs.
The vehicle ran the light at U.S. 50 and U.S. 285, continuing to West Poncha Avenue, Johnson said. The driver drove through the neighborhood, continuing west to the area of True Avenue and Short Street, where he rammed through two cattle gates and into a pasture.
The driver was able to avoid cattle in the pasture but hit a large ditch, which caused the vehicle to become airborne for a few feet, Johnson said, before crashing into another ditch.
The two juveniles were taken into custody, and after being cleared of minor complaints of pain, were screened into juvenile detention before being transported to the Pueblo Youth Corrections Facility.
Colorado State Patrol and the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office both assisted in the arrests.
