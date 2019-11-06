Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Dylan Chase Spurgeon, 24, of Colorado Springs Nov. 3 on an El Paso County warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $250 bail.
Edward Richard Hanifen, 70, Buena Vista, was arrested Oct. 31 on a warrant charging failure to comply or pay. He was held without bond.
John Grant Holcomb, 30, Crested Butte, was arrested Oct. 30 on a warrant charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Sarah Katherine Coleman, 28, Silverthorne, was arrested Oct. 29 on a charge of violating secured bail bond conditions. She was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Terry Belcher, 40, Colorado Springs, was arrested Oct. 29 on a New Mexico warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Brandon Lee Renner, 35, Buena Vista, was arrested Oct. 29 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Rodney Phenis Thompson, 42, Denver, was arrested Oct. 28 on a charge of criminal mischief. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
