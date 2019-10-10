Tyler Maxwell appeared in District Court Wednesday for a hearing on bond.
Maxwell faces criminal charges of forgery, criminal possession of a forge instrument, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device and theft. He also has pending cases for several alleged misdemeanor and traffic offenses.
Maxwell, who was the manager of Salida Inn and Monarch Suites, was entrusted with debit cards for that establishment and Loyal Duke Lodge by Kelly Jensen, general manager for both hotels, in September.
Jensen was leaving town for the weekend of Aug. 23-26, and Maxwell was to use the cards to buy breakfast supplies for the two hotels.
Upon her return, Jensen checked the bank statements for both cards and found they had been used at Walmart and other establishments in Salida for unauthorized purchases.
Jensen also found discrepancies in the cash drawer at Salida Inn and Monarch Suites upon her return.
Maxwell is also alleged to have taken checks from Salida Inn and Monarch Suites, which were then made out in his name and cashed for more than $6,000. A third check written for $9,800 did not go through due to insufficient funds.
Following an investigation by Salida Police Detective Mark Willburn, a warrant was issued for Maxwell’s arrest Sept. 19, and he was arrested Sept. 27.
Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy agreed to reduce Maxwell’s bond to $500 for the misdemeanors and traffic cases and to $5,000 cash or surety bond for the criminal charges.
Maxwell will next appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.