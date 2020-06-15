by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy found probable cause Friday for the charge of first-degree murder for three of the four suspects in the murder of Matthew Massaro.
Brett Boyles, Daniel Egan and Chad Merrill, all former inmates at Buena Vista Correctional Facility, are charged with the murder of fellow inmate Massaro on July 18, 2018.
An autopsy report from Dr. Travis Danielson, El Paso County medical examiner, showed Massaro died as a result of blunt force and sharp force injuries to the head and neck. Massaro had been beaten and stabbed 18 times in the neck.
Murphy found no probable cause in the more serious murder charge for a fourth defendant, Gary Labor. However, he did find probable cause for lesser charges related to creation of a shank.
Labor will appear for arraignment July 15.
Boyles and Merrill will appear for arraignment July 23.
The proceedings for Egan included a bond hearing.
Murphy set bond at $100,000 cash or surety for Egan, who is currently in federal custody.
He will appear for a status conference June 24.
Deputy District Attorney Brian Andris is expected to file a motion to consolidate the cases of Boyles, Egan and Merrill to be tried together.
