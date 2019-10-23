DENVER – The government of Buena Vista and two police officers deny they violated the constitutional rights of a man who was jailed for 10 days after flipping off the town last year.
The denial is in a document filed Oct. 10 in Denver at the U.S. District Court for Colorado, where Richard Lipton filed his lawsuit in July against them.
The Mountain Mail reported on that occasion the officers are Randall Hancock and Amber Lee.
In court on Monday, both sides said they are far apart in trying to negotiate an agreement to settle the lawsuit.
“There was a significant difference” of how much money the defendants would pay Lipton in order for him to drop his lawsuit, said Denver attorney Eric Ziporin, who represents the government and officers.
Magistrate Judge Kristen L. Mix set the case for trial to begin March 8. In the meantime, the litigants will continue to gather evidence.
Lipton claims the defendants violated his right of free speech, asserting that extending a middle finger in public is “classic free speech.”
His lawsuit stated he repeatedly flipped off the entire town in 2016 and 2017 because he “has had previous negative interactions” with the town.
Lipton, who said he is a dissident, has been charged multiple times by Buena Vista police for disorderly conduct. He alleges officers filed charges because he extended his middle finger toward one or more of them.
He also claims the defendants violated his rights against unreasonable seizure, malicious prosecution and retaliation for exercising free speech.
The defendants “deny that they targeted (Lipton) in any respect,” their court document asserts. “They further deny that (he) was unlawfully detained or cited.”
Another claim is that Municipal Judge Neil Reynolds in 2017 violated Lipton’s right to have legal counsel appointed at no cost to him, by not appointing a lawyer to represent him.
Lipton asserts that he told the judge that he is indigent, having only a $133 monthly pension as income, but the judge said Lipton was not indigent.
Lipton was convicted and was in jail for 10 days.
He states 11th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy removed the conviction when Lipton appealed it.
His lawsuit states that Murphy, “in a blistering” decision, ruled that Reynolds denied Lipton of his right to have legal counsel.
Lipton wants a jury to award him an unspecified amount of money from the defendants to compensate him for what he alleges happened. He also wants a written apology from them.
