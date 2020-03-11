Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested John Grant Holcomb, 31, of Crested Butte March 6 on a Mesa County warrant charging three counts of fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $3,750 bail.
Luis Carlos Salcido-Muela, 41, Farmington, New Mexico, was arrested March 4 on a charge of violation of secured bail bond conditions. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Ronald Paul Fitzmayer, 52, Leadville, was arrested March 4 on a charge of violation of secured bail bond conditions. He was held without bond.
Brenden Lee Wederath, 24, Grand Junction, was arrested March 4 on a Mesa County warrant charging two counts of fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Michael Nazzerno Manci, 59, Salida, was arrested March 4 on a charge of forgery – other documents. He was issued a summons.
Steven Lou Haarberg, 67, Buena Vista, was arrested March 3 on a warrant charging failure to comply or pay. He was held in lieu of $3,000 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 719-539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.