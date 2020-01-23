by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Chaffee County Correctional Facility inmates Brett Boyles, Daniel Egan, Gary Labor and Chad Merrill appeared in District Court Wednesday.
The four are charged in the July 14, 2018, fatal beating and stabbing of fellow BVCF inmate Matthew Massaro.
They were each charged with murder in the first degree following their arrests Feb. 6.
Labor faces an additional charge of first-degree assault.
A hearing for all four defendants was set for 8:30 a.m. March 12.
