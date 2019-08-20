Salida police officers arrested John T. Schoenke, 39, Salida, July 12 on a charge of fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Kalah Brooke Giorno, 28, Poncha Springs, was arrested July 11 on a charge of fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $250 bail.
John Nathaniel Oswald, 33, Cotopaxi, was arrested July 11 on a charge of fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
John Grant Holcomb, 30, Crested Butte, was arrested July 11 on charges of domestic violence, harassment with strikes, shoves or kicks and violation of a protection order. He was held without bond.
Willie Beal Slater, 36, Salida, was arrested July 9 on a charge of fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Deanna Mashell Chacon, 35, Salida, was arrested July 8 on charges of third-degree simple assault, domestic violence and harassment with strikes, shoves or kicks. She was held without bond.
Clayton Nobel Ogden, 45, Salida, was arrested July 7 on charges of driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, drugs or both, failure to drive in a single lane – weaving, failure to present evidence of insurance upon request and driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Ricardo Manuel Gradillas, 35, Denver, was arrested July 5 on charges of second-degree aggravated assault with a weapon and domestic violence. He was held without bond.
Amy Jo Ahlfield, 42, Howard, was arrested July 4 on charges of petty disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment and child abuse – negligence. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Forest Sean Weikel, 27, Cherokee, North Carolina, was arrested July 4 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Timothy Wade Barton Jr., 37, Salida, was arrested July 4 on charges of resisting arrest and unlawful use of a controlled substance. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Thomas Grant Morrison, 35, Salida, was arrested July 3 on three charges of theft, two charges of third-degree burglary of a coin-operated machine, possession of burglary tools, second-degree burglary and fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $9,000 bail.
James Edward Clark, 49, Salida, was arrested July 2 on charges of petty disorderly conduct, obstructing a peace officer/police animal/ fireman and harassment with insults, taunts or challenges. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
