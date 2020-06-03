by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Salida Airport manager Zechariah Papp, 31, was arrested Sunday by a Chaffee County sheriff’s deputy on charges of driving a vehicle with blood alcohol level of 0.08 or more, driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both and exceeding the speed limit.
The arresting officer, Deputy Dakoda DeFurio, stated in the complaint that at about 5:35 p.m. Sunday he clocked Papp’s 1980 black Ford F-150 going 83 mph in a posted 55 zone on Colo. 291.
A male passenger was also in the truck at the time of the traffic stop.
A Breathalyzer test showed Papp’s blood alcohol content to be 0.149 at the time, 0.069 above the legally impaired limit.
Papp was released on a summons and arraigned Tuesday morning in Chaffee County Court.
