Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Alicia Maria Velasquez, 43, of Salida April 1 on charges of thirddegree assault and harassment. She was released on a summons.
Eric David Jacobson, 48, Salida, was arrested March 31 on a charge of violation of secured bail bond conditions. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Skylar Jay Schalit, 40, Salida, was arrested March 30, on charges of simple assault and domestic violence. He was held without bond.
Wade Forris Swift, 43, Salida, was arrested March 28 on charges of domestic violence and violation of a restraining order. He was held without bond.
Jaysen Alan Thomas, 27, Salida, was arrested March 19 on a charge of criminal mischief – private. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 719-539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.