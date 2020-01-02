Unlike New Year’s Eve 2018, when 10 18- and 19-year-olds and several minors were issued summons for underage drinking, Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson and Sheriff John Spezze said New Year’s Eve 2019 was fairly uneventful crimewise.
“We were steady with calls New Year’s Eve, but there was nothing out of the ordinary,” Johnson said. “It was a pretty average night.”
Spezze said “relatively” nothing notable happened in the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.