A free legal clinic for parties who have no attorney will be offered 2-5 p.m. March 11 and every second Wednesday of the month at the Salida Regional Library, 405 E. St.
By computer link, volunteer attorneys will answer questions, help fill out forms and explain the process and procedure for all areas of civil litigation, including family law, property law, probate law, collections, appeals, landlord-tenant law, small claims, veterans issues and civil protection orders.
Upcoming dates in 2020: March 11, April 8, May 13, June 10, July 8, Aug. 12, Sept. 9, Oct. 14, (no November clinic on Veteran’s Day) and Dec. 9.
Contact the Salida Regional Library at 719-539-4826 to schedule a free appointment.
