District Judge Stephen Groome on Wednesday allowed Angelina Sanchez another three weeks to secure the services of an attorney.
Sanchez said she had experienced difficulty finding an attorney with the schedule to take her case locally, and she has had to expand her search.
She was charged with multiple counts of cruelty to animals and aggravated cruelty to animals following the seizure of 15 dogs from her home and the discovery of four dead dogs and a dead rabbit on the premises.
Sanchez will next appear in court at 1 p.m. Nov. 13.
