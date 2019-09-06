Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Nathanael Henry Gillan, 30, of Golden Sept. 1 on charges of domestic violence and harassment. He was held without bond.
Heath Justin Soderstrom, 36, Denver, was arrested Aug. 31 on charges of resisting an officer and disorderly conduct. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Richard Allen Zuniga, 37, Longmont, was arrested Aug. 31 on two charges of felony menacing. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Noah Deane Carothers, 18, Poncha Springs, was arrested Aug. 27 on a charge of violation of secured bail bond conditions. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Catherine Arlene Ward, 44, Littleton, was arrested Aug. 27 on a charge of violation of secured bail bond conditions. She was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
