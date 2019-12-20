Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jeffrey Anthony Martinez, 46, of Littleton Dec. 14 on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
James Edward Clark, 49, Poncha Springs, was arrested Dec. 14 on charges of theft – shoplifting, fugitive of justice and violation of a restraining order. He was held in lieu of $1,500 bail.
Noah Deane Carothers, 18, Salida, was arrested Dec. 12 on a warrant charging failure to comply or pay. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Karee Klynn Wilson, 33, Buena Vista, was arrested Dec. 11 on a warrant charging two counts of failure to comply or pay. She was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Richard Avery Young, 43, Salida, was arrested Dec. 10 on a Fremont County warrant charging two counts of fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Ronnie W. Roberts, 45, Salida, was arrested Dec. 9 on charges of possession of contraband in the first degree and first-degree introducing contraband. He was held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
