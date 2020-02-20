Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Robert Jareth Pierce, 31, of Salida Feb. 16 on charges of second-degree introducing contraband and possession of contraband in the second degree. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Valentina Corina Andrade Martinez, 28, Denver was arrested Feb. 15 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol per se and driving under the influence of alcohol. She was released on summons.
Tye Steven Bourne Adams, 22, Englewood, was arrested Feb. 15 on charges of domestic violence and harassment. He was held without bond.
Thomas Eugene Davis, 48, Buena Vista, was arrested Feb. 13 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Randall Gean Platkus Jr., 29, Buena Vista, was arrested Feb. 13 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Jonathan Edward Lee, 32, Salida, was issued a summons Feb. 13 on charges of driving when license is under restraint and compulsory insurance – operating an uninsured vehicle.
Kelsey Linnea Jackson, 28, Colorado Springs, was arrested Feb. 12 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Morgan Brittany Faulds, 30, Nathrop, was issued a summons Feb. 12 on a charge of unlawful use of a controlled substance – methamphetamine.
Theresa Ann Mazzeo, 55, Poncha Springs, was arrested Feb. 10 on charges of domestic violence and harassment. She was held without bond.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 719-539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.