Chaffee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ezekial James Faulks, 25, Salida, Feb. 21 on two warrants charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $250 bail.
Zachary Wayne Gleiforst, 23, Buena Vista, was arrested Feb. 21 on a charge of possessing a dangerous or illegal weapon. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Phillip Jonathon Rodriguez, 18, Buena Vista, was arrested Feb. 19 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $250 bail.
James Germain Fisher, 20, Buena Vista, was arrested Feb. 18 on charges of burglary of a residence with no force and violation of a restraining order. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Timothy Seth Hinkle, 38, Salida, was arrested Feb. 18 on a charge of violation of secured bail bond conditions. He was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Robert Jareth Pierce, 32, homeless, was arrested Feb. 17 on a charges of first degree introducing contraband and first degree possession of contraband. He was held in lieu of $1,000.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
