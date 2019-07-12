Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jimmy Charles Donner, 51, of Salida July 7 on a warrant charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Chester Quintin Clark, 58, Cañon City, was arrested July 4 on a Fremont County warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Tammy Lynn Tolliver, 40, Buena Vista, was arrested July 4 on a warrant charging failure to appear. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
James Douglas Walker, 38, Salida, was arrested July 4 on charges of menacing, criminal mischief – private, domestic violence, resisting arrest and harassment. He was held without bond.
Dylan Jacob Phelps, 22, Salida, was arrested July 3 on three warrants charging failure to comply or pay. He was held without bond.
Heather Lynn Brasuell, 41, Lakewood, was arrested July 2 on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Hannah Patricia Sisler, 21, Buena Vista, was arrested July 2 on charges of third-degree assault and domestic violence. She was held without bond.
Andre Michael Sanchez, 21, Salida, was arrested July 2 on charges of possession of contraband in the first degree and first-degree introducing contraband. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Dale A. Mills, 38, Cañon City, was arrested July 1 on charges of driving under the influence of drugs and failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Keneth Rhys Skogen Reeson, 28, Salida, was arrested July 1 on a charge of third-degree assault. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
