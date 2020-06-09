Eleventh Judicial District Attorney Kaitlyn Turner responded in a press release Monday to the unrest prompted by the May 25 death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Chaffee County is part of the 11th Judicial District.
Turner stated, “Like many of you, I watched George Floyd’s killing on video with feelings of anger, sadness and helplessness. I share in grieving the deaths of George, Ahmaud, Breonna and too many more.”
Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was shot and killed while jogging Feb. 23 in Glynn County, Georgia.
Breonna Taylor, 26, was shot and killed March 13 during a police drug raid on her home in Louisville, Kentucky.
“Our nation and our community are grappling with the struggle for justice in America,” Turner said.
“Protests have occurred in every state and in many nations throughout the world, making the call for racial justice the biggest social movement in our lifetimes.
“Protests can work to bring our attention to issues when we might otherwise look away.
“Thanks to all of you, protests throughout our community have been peaceful and nondestructive,’ she said.
Turner said she is proud of the way residents of the 11th Judicial District have treated one another in the shadow of the national unrest.
“We must always work together toward a more equitable justice system, and this moment calls on us to eliminate the racial inequities that exist in our criminal justice system.”
Turner said those inequalities are a nationwide issue. The system is designed to work well for people with privilege and not as well for people in the minority.
“As your district attorney, I support evidence-based reforms that make policing safer for everyone,” she said.
Turner said a variety of steps have been found to be effective.
She said we expect a lot from our law enforcement officers, and they have taken on other roles that they didn’t have in the past.
Turner gave the example of dealing with mental illness, which requires officers to take on a social work role.
Alternatives might include investing in nonpolice alternatives such as a co-response mental health professional.
She also advocated a use-of-force model that prioritizes de-escalation and holding law enforcement accountable for use of excessive force.
Turner supported legislation that would create a central database for law enforcement officers who have been found to be untruthful, in violation of department policy or used excessive force.
That information sharing between departments can prevent the “bad eggs” from moving from department to department, she said.
Turner commented on the responsibility she has as district attorney to maintain accountability.
“We have true heroes as law enforcement officers who leave their homes every day to serve and protect our community. But I am also fully committed to holding law enforcement accountable if they break the law and violate the community trust,” Turner said.
“Since our country’s founding, justice has included the belief that no person is above the law, not even the police.”
Turner said district attorneys must have the courage and ethical conviction to stand steadfast to this principle and to hold every person accountable when they violate the law, because that is what the people elect them to do.
“It is our duty. It is my honor to stand by that commitment on behalf of the people of the 11th Judicial District,” Turner said.
