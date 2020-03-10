Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Hope Enfelia Abbott, 43, of Salida Feb. 28 on warrant charging two counts of failure to appear. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Cordera Allen Myers, 31, of Salida was arrested Feb. 27 on a warrant charging failure to comply or pay. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Karee Klynn Wilson, 33, of Buena Vista was arrested Feb. 26 on a warrant charging two counts of fugitive of justice. She was held without bond.
Jakob Walker, 40, of Moffat was arrested Feb. 26 on a charge of violation of bail bond conditions. He was held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Andre Michael Sanchez, 21, of Salida was arrested Feb. 26 on a charge of violation of bail bond conditions. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Christina Theresa Hussey, 34, of Salida was arrested Feb. 25 on a warrant charging two counts of failure to comply or pay. She was held without bond.
Ashley David Bednarek, 45, homeless, was arrested Feb. 24 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
John Nathaniel Oswald, 34, of Cotopaxi was arrested Feb. 25 on two warrants charging failure to comply or pay. He was held without bond.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
