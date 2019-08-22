Quinn Bayless, 34, of Nathrop appeared in District Court Wednesday for an advisement on charges of escape, attempted robbery, two counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft and three counts of criminal attempt.
The charges stem from an attempted escape Aug. 14 from the District Court room at the Chaffee County Combined Courts building after Bayless appeared on charges related to a July 27 incident in which he allegedly trespassed at a residence on CR 162, along with other charges brought in June for an alleged burglary and forgery of checks.
According to the arrest affidavit written by Chaffee County Sheriff’s Deputy Damon Harris, Bayless was a member of a group of inmates who had appeared in court Aug. 14. At about 3 p.m. they were being taken back to the detention center, when Bayless allegedly broke from the group and ran toward the front door of the courtroom, pursued by Harris, who was acting as court bailiff.
After exiting the building Bayless allegedly attempted to take car keys from a bystander, Veronica Derke.
As Harris approached, Bayless ran toward the lower parking lot of the building.
The deputy reported that he warned Bayless he would be tased if he did not stop.
Upon reaching Third Street, Bayless allegedly ran in front of a vehicle and tried to open the driver’s side door. The woman driver screamed, locked the door and drove away, the affidavit stated.
Harris said Bayless then ran about 75 more yards west on Third Street before complying with the command to stop or be tased.
The deputy held Bayless until other members of the sheriff’s office arrived to escort him back to the detention facility.
Derke, who had been in the courtroom during the proceedings, later told Harris she thought Bayless had seemed agitated that his mother was in the courtroom.
The most recent case and others against Bayless will be heard by 11th Judicial District Judge Stephen Groome.
Bayless is next scheduled to appear in court at 1 p.m. Oct. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.