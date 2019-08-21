Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jessica Marie Radtke, 32, of Buena Vista Aug. 18 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Terrence Bernard Caughman, 34, Columbia, South Carolina, was arrested Aug. 17 on a warrant charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Teoxiuitl Gabriel Greer, 43, Alamosa, was arrested Aug. 17 on warrants charging four counts of fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $21,000 bail.
Justice Olee Vavra, 26, Salida, was arrested Aug. 17 on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and violation of a restraining order. He was held in lieu of $750 bail.
Brian Richard Trautwein, 43, Moffat, was arrested Aug. 15 on a warrant charging failure to comply or pay. He was held without bond.
Quinn Thomas Bayless, 34, Nathrop, was arrested Aug. 15 on charges of aggravated robbery, motor vehicle theft and escape. He was held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Rachel Ann Derke, 37, Salida, was arrested Aug. 14 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $3,000 bail.
Karmen Marie Cole, 30, Salida, was arrested Aug. 14 on a charge of violation of a restraining order. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Anthony Vincent Harrelson, 23, transient, was arrested Aug. 14 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Patrick Michael Horton, 58, Salida, was arrested Aug. 13, on a charge of forgery. He was held in lieu of $1,500 bail.
Christopher Salvador Moreno, 35, Salida, was arrested Aug. 13 on a warrant charging failure to comply or pay. He was held in lieu of $1,500 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
