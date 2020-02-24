The Chaffee County Planning Commission will meet with county commissioners in a joint work session to discuss an outfitting facility definition at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the commissioners meeting room, 104 Crestone Ave.
The two groups will also review a possible text amendment to the county land use code proposing reduced setbacks from marijuana facilities.
The Planning Commission will begin its regular meeting at 6 p.m. with swearing in of new member Molly Chilson, then electing officers for the new year. The commission will appoint a member to the Transportation Advisory Board and three members to the Regional Planning Commission.
The applicant for the only project on the agenda, the Aspire Tours limited impact review, has requested a continuance until the March 31 meeting. The application is for an adventure tourism business, including but not to limited to rafting, hiking, fishing, mountain biking, backpacking and skiing. The site, at 11302 CR 190 W., will include a public campground with cabins and tent sites, as well as a seasonal employee campground.
After adjourning the regular meeting, County Attorney Jennifer Davis will conduct a training session for planning commissioners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.