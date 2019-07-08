The Poncha Springs Planning and Zoning Committee will meet to discuss long-term planning and capital projects at 6:30 p.m. today in Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave.
Also on the agenda are a variance request for the Spartan Heights subdivision and a discussion of painted curb requirements in front of fire hydrants.
