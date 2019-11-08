The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will discuss annual reviews of several types of regulations during its meeting Nov. 14-15 at the Elks Lodge in Wray.
The meeting will take place from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 14 and 8:30 a.m.-3:15 p.m. Nov. 15.
The commission will review “general provisions” regulations, adjusting license fees and license agent commission rates; fishing regulations; “furbearers and small game,” including turkey hunting season dates and license numbers; and regulations pertaining to “wildlife properties,” “damage caused by wildlife” and “passes, permits and registrations,” a press release stated.
Other items on the agenda include:
- Department of Interior Wildlife Officials Exchange Program.
- Colorado Wildlife Council Campaign Report.
- Strategic Plan Progress Report and Future Generations Act Report.
- A commission resolution supporting the executive order for conserving Colorado’s big game habitat and winter range.
- Recovering America’s Wildlife Act Update.
The commission will also discuss several citizen petitions for rule making to:
- Make Game Management Unit 83 limited for elk hunting during the second and third regular rifle seasons.
- Create a reduced-price senior small game and fishing combination license.
- Allow the use of stone broadheads/projectiles for archery hunting.
- Allow the use of an atlatl for big game hunting during archery and other big game seasons.
- Allow the sale of all returned big game licenses at all licensing vendors and online, even after the season has started.
A complete agenda can be found on the CPW website, cpw.state.co.us.
The commission meets regularly and travels to communities around the state to facilitate public participation. Anyone can listen to commission meetings through the CPW website.
If needed, a final 2019 commission meeting is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 11-12 in Frisco.
