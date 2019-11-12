Chaffee County commissioners will conduct two public hearings for applications from the Oct. 29 Planning Commission meeting during their meeting at 9 a.m. today in the commissioners meeting room, 104 Crestone Ave.
The first hearing at 9:15 a.m. will be for the Virga minor subdivision final plat at 6644 CR 110, Salida. The application was submitted by Sacha Halenda and Diane French, who propose to subdivide 9.4 acres into two lots, with a minimum lot size of 3 acres, in a rural zone.
Next, commissioners will review the Larks Perch major subdivision preliminary plan at 9479 Hutchinson Lane, Salida. The applicant is 9479 Hutchinson LLC, in care of Integrity Trust Co. The proposal is to divide 36.87 acres into 14 lots with a minimum lot of 2.01 acres.
A previous application for the area, submitted in December 2010, was for a 54-unit condominium build. It was withdrawn after denial by the Planning Commission and remanded back to the Planning Commission by the county commissioners because of density, lack of a drainage plan, lack of a wastewater treatment plan and impacts to the Hutchinson Ranch and Poncha Springs.
In other business, commissioners will consider reappointment of Dick Isenberger to the Salida Regional Library Board.
They also will hear reports from the county Veterans Service Office and the county treasurer and discuss an update on the comprehensive plan.
