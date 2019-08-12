The Salida school board will meet in a regular session at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Kesner Building boardroom, 349 E. Ninth St.
Prior to the regular meeting, the board will meet for a work session at 4 p.m.
The work session will focus on a discussion of revised frameworks and strategic priorities in the district.
At the regular meeting board members will consider:
• A resolution regarding annexation by Colorado Mountain College to include the wording for the ballot issue.
• Changes to board representatives on the District Accountability Committee and school accountability committees and specific committees as discussed in the work session.
The board will adjourn to executive session to discuss the superintendent’s evaluation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.