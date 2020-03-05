The world is watching the spread of the new coronavirus with concern. Uncertainty is being felt around the globe, and the crisis is unsettling on a human level as well as from the perspective of how markets respond.
I believe, fundamentally, that markets are designed to handle uncertainty, processing information in real time as it becomes available. I see this happening when markets decline sharply, as they have recently, as well as when they rise. Such declines can be distressing to any investor, but they’re also a demonstration that the market is functioning as we would expect.
Market declines can occur when investors are forced to reassess expectations for the future.
The expansion of the coronavirus outbreak is causing worry among governments, companies and individuals about the impact on the global economy. Apple announced earlier this month that it expected revenue to take a hit from problems making and selling products in China. Australia’s prime minister has said the virus will likely become a global pandemic, and other officials there warned of a serious blow to the country’s economy. Airlines are preparing for the toll it will take on travel. These are just a few examples of how the impact of the coronavirus is being assessed.
The market is clearly responding to new information as it becomes known, but the market is pricing in unknowns, too. As risk increases during a time of heightened uncertainty, so do the returns investors demand for bearing that risk, which pushes prices lower. My investing approach is based on the principle that prices are set to deliver positive future expected returns for holding risky assets.
I can’t tell you when things will turn or by how much, but my expectation is that bearing today’s risk will be compensated with positive expected returns. That’s been a lesson of past health crises, such as the Ebola and swine flu outbreaks, and of market disruptions, such as the global financial crisis of 2008–2009.
History has shown no reliable way to identify a market peak or bottom. These beliefs argue against making market moves based on fear or speculation, even as difficult and traumatic events transpire.
Now might be a good time to rebalance your portfolio. Down markets provide an opportunity to boost after-tax returns by taking capital losses. This strategy, called tax-loss harvesting, involves selling stocks, bonds and mutual funds that have lost value to help reduce taxes on realized capital gains from winning investments.
I’m sure you have heard the saying, buy low and sell high. Now might be a good time for you to invest more into the market. This is not without risk; we don’t know when the bottom is going to hit. But when the market does begin to rebound, you will be enjoying larger gains than other people who didn’t buy during the market slide.
Financial professionals play an important role in helping investors develop a long-term plan they can stick with in a variety of conditions. Financial professionals are trained to consider a wide range of possible outcomes, both good and bad, when helping an investor establish an asset allocation and plan. Those preparations include the possibility, even the inevitability, of a downturn.
Amid the anxiety that accompanies developments surrounding the coronavirus, decades of financial science and long-term investing principles remain a strong guide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.