U.S. equities ended higher Wednesday, with the Nasdaq composite hitting a new all-time high.
The technology sector led the gains. This comes as the president announced no lives were lost in the recent attack on U.S. military bases in Iraq.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 954 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold fell $14.80 to $1,559.50, and crude oil prices fell $2.38 to $60.32 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.36 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 1.87 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.