Massage therapist Babbette Lewis said she just wants to let people know she has something to offer.
Lewis moved to Poncha Springs from south Florida in November. She decided on the Salida area when, on a whim, she sold her house in Florida and had to come up with a place to move to. She chose the Salida area. She said she has found the town friendly, relaxed and outgoing.
She previously lived in Colorado in the 1970s and 1980s, she said.
Lewis was inspired to go into the healing arts after she was involved in a serious car wreck in 1980, while driving from California to Colorado.
She was taken to a Mormon Hospital in St. George, Utah, where the doctors performed “hands-on healing,” which she said worked. She said she doesn’t even remember their faces, just their energy.
A physical therapist in Boulder inspired her to try massage, which she has been doing since. She got her massage license in 1999.
“You’d be surprised how much you can learn about your own body,” Lewis said.
She said she enjoys helping people connect to their own bodies, so they can then help themselves.
“I like it when people say, ‘I feel so much better, I’m relaxed,’” Lewis said.
Massage reminds you to take care of yourself, she said.
Every massage therapist is different, Lewis said, and you can’t find two the same.
“I’m surprised at how well it works,” she said.
Lewis said she has also massaged dogs, noting that “any living being can have a lot of relief from massage.”
Lewis currently works out of her home in Poncha Springs and at Kinetic Rhythms, where she works from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. To contact her, visit bodysensebybabbette.com or call 561-543-6575.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.