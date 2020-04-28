U.S. stocks ended up on Monday.
The financial services sector led the broader market while consumer staples lagged.
In corporate news, General Motors announced suspension of its quarterly dividend and share buy-backs.
In economic news, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said during the weekend that the U.S. economy should begin to see a rebound in the third quarter as businesses resume operations.
Treasury prices declined as yields rose.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold fell $8.50 to $1,727.10, and crude oil prices fell $3.86 to $13.08 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 1.26 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 0.66 percent.
