Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Good Skin Matters to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Owned and operated by Pamela Good, Good Skin Matters offers personalized skin-care treatments at the cellular level.
The treatments include hydrafacials, microdermabrasion, chemical peels, light therapy, acne treatments and waxing.
A licensed aesthetician and skin specialist, Good has more than 25 years of experience.
For more information, visit goodskinmatters.com, email gsmcoffee@gmail.com or call 719-299-0402.
