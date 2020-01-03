U.S. stocks ended higher Thursday on continued U.S./China trade-deal optimism.
The technology and industrials sectors led the broader market, while the materials and utilities sectors lagged.
In economic news, initial jobless claims came in slightly higher than expected. Meanwhile, the IHS Markit manufacturing index ticked lower in December but continues to signal overall growth.
Corporate news was light.
Treasury prices increased as interest rates dipped.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 900 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold rose $8 to $1,531.10, and crude oil prices rose 10 cents to $61.16 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.33 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 1.87 percent.
