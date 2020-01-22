U.S. stocks slipped from recent highs Tuesday as they followed other global equities lower.
In corporate news, Boeing announced it expects regulatory approval of its 737 MAX jets to be delayed until at least mid-2020.
Shares of airline companies were lower on concerns about a virus outbreak in China.
U.S. Treasuries rose as yields fell.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold fell 90 cents to $1,559.40, and crude oil fell 30 cents to $58.28 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.24 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield traded lower at 1.78 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.