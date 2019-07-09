U.S. stocks declined Monday, closing a relatively quiet trading session.
The materials and telecommunications sectors were the worst performers, while consumer discretionary was the best-performing sector.
In corporate news, Saudi Arabian airline Flyadeal canceled an order of Boeing 737 Max jets worth $6 billion, opting instead to go with a competing aircraft from Airbus.
Economic news was light, as investors await inflation reports and Federal Reserve minutes due out later this week.
U.S. Treasury prices increased as interest rates decreased.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 768.6 million shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers by a wide margin.
Gold fell $5.67 to $1,393.58, silver fell 1 cent to $15.02, and crude oil fell 5 cents to $57.46 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.53 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 2.05 percent.
