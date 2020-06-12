Linda and Scott Ewing are the newest brokers at Colorado Summit Realty.
The Ewings said they discovered the Upper Arkansas River Valley in 2018 and had visited about eight times before officially deciding to move their family from Kansas City, Missouri, to Salida in December.
They said they fell equally in love with the area’s outdoor recreation and its population.
“This valley has so much to offer, and our family has thoroughly enjoyed all the mountain biking, hiking, trail running, river fun and skiing,” they said in a press release. “We often say we can’t believe we get to live in a place that has all our favorite things. We love the outdoor lifestyle, the kindness of the people and the passion in which this community serves each other.”
The couple joined the world of real estate four years ago after Scott Ewing left his career as a firefighter and Linda Ewing left her position as a teacher. Since then, they have successfully closed more than 130 properties.
They said they take pride in their service.
“We are in this together, and we take this honor you have given us to help you through such an important event in your life very seriously,” they said. “When you work with us, you get two real estate professionals for the price of one.”
While they will permanently live in Salida, Scott Ewing said he plans to check in on his team in Missouri twice a month.
Managing broker Richard Chick said he is pleased to welcome the couple to the firm.
